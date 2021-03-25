There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,370, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 422 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 162,806.
Additional counties approved for expanding vaccinations
On Thursday, OHA announced that 22 Oregon counties have now signaled their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. Coos County is the newly added county.
The counties are: Baker, Benton, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.
These counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 6, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of March 29.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 36,915 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 803,442 first and second doses of Pfizer, 774,227 first and second doses of Moderna and 35,336 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,007,955 doses of Pfizer, 999,600 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 108, which is six more than day prior. There are 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (1), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (9), Columbia (7), Coos (12), Crook (1), Curry (6), Deschutes (21), Douglas (13), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Josephine (22), Klamath (9), Lake (3), Lane (16), Lincoln (4), Linn (17), Malheur (2), Marion (49), Multnomah (69), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (54) and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,369th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 8 and died at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions. The date of her death is pending.
Oregon’s 2,370th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 9 and died on March 23 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.