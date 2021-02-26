There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,206, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 336 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 154,878.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 30,594 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 911,648 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,177,945 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 152, which is four fewer than day prior. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Thursday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Columbia (5), Coos (15), Curry (8), Deschutes (17), Douglas (19), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (14), Klamath (9), Lane (28), Linn (12), Malheur (2), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (47), Polk (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (8), Union (6), Washington (38) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,205th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,206th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 23 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.