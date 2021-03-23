There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,367, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 316 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 162,016.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 18,241 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 768,927 first and second doses of Pfizer, 746,354 first and second doses of Moderna and 32,803 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 971,685 doses of Pfizer, 978,400 doses of Moderna and 60,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 109, which is seven fewer than day prior. There are 16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Monday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (2), Clackamas (30), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (24), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (28), Jefferson (1), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (17), Lincoln (5), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (56) and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,366th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on March 16 and died on March 21 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,367th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 2 and died on March 13 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.