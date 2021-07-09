There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,792, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 265 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 210,229.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 6,920 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 5,335 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,568,978 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,753,885 first and second doses of Moderna and 172,716 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 99, which is one fewer than day prior and the lowest number OHA has reported since Sept. 14, 2020. There are 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Thursday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (7), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (17), Grant (3), Harney (3), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (31), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (5), Washington (20) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,791st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 8 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,792nd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on July 7 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.