There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,394 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 248 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 167,128.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 22,131 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,017,667 doses of Pfizer, 929,632 doses of Moderna and 50,004 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 177, which is 27 more than day prior. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Crook (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Josephine (11), Lane (29), Lincoln (5), Linn (17), Marion (29), Multnomah (58), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1), Yamhill (13).
Oregon’s 2,393rd COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 14 and died on March 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,394th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 3 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
NOTE: More information is known about Oregon’s 1069th death, a 73-year-old woman in Washington county. She was originally reported as a Multnomah county resident.