There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 2,790 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 212 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 209,973.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 10,824 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 5,406 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,564,438 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,752,116 first and second doses of Moderna and 172,177 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,421,075 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,217,891 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 100. which is six fewer than day prior. There are 28 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (23), Columbia (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Josephine (15), Klamath (8), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (23), Morrow (1), Multnomah (13), Polk (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (17), Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,789th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on June 22 and died on July 6 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,790th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 6 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.