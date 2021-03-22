There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,365, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state total to 161,706.
Counties approved for expanding vaccinations
On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority announced that 13 Oregon counties had submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups.
The counties are Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Umatilla and Union.
By attesting, these counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 6, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of March 29.
Group 6 is comprised of:
• Adults ages 45 to 64 with one or more underlying condition with increased risk.
• Migrant and seasonal farm workers
• Seafood and agricultural workers
• Food processing workers
• People living in low-income, senior congregate and independent living facilities
• Sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness
• People displaced by wildfires
• Wildland firefighters
• Pregnant women 16 and older
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 21,629 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 757,970 first and second doses of Pfizer, 740,155 first and second doses of Moderna and 32,022 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 901,485 doses of Pfizer, 902,200 doses of Moderna and 54,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 116, which is four more than Sunday. There are 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (8), Clackamas (29), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Curry (8), Deschutes (6), Douglas (10), Jackson (6), Jefferson (2), Josephine (10), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Marion (23), Multnomah (24), Polk (1), Tillamook (4), Washington (2) and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 2,364th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 2 and died on March 19 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,365th COVID-19 death is a 40-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.