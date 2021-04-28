There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,490, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 888 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 182,916.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 40,769 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The 7-day running average is now 34,906 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,543,640 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,257,015 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,001 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,209,607 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,773,928 people who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 326, which is two fewer than day prior. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is seven fewer than Tuesday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,118, which is a 34% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 328.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (2), Columbia (12), Coos (3), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (67), Douglas (8), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (22), Klamath (55), Lake (4), Lane (57), Lincoln (3), Linn (45), Malheur (5), Marion (103),Morrow (2), Multnomah (153), Polk (13), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wallowa (3), Washington (73) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2489th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 12 and died on April 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,490th death is a 73-year-old man from Linn county who tested positive on April 10 and died on April 13. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.