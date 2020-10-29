COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 673, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Oct 29, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 575 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 43,793.
Thursday’s daily case count is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Preliminary data show this increase reflects continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide.
It is also a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant in practicing the protective measures to slow the spread of the illness. OHA published face covering guidance last week that requires that people consistently wear face coverings while indoors at their workplace or all other places where they will be in contact with people from outside their household.
OHA has also asked Oregonians to change their Halloween plans. This means avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and costume parties with people outside their own households.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (15), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (25), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (54), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (17), Linn (18), Malheur (7), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (102), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (42), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Washington (107) and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 672nd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 28 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 673rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 27 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.