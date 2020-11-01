COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 691, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Nov. 1, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 524 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 45,429.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Klamath (4), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (132), Morrow (2), Multnomah (116), Polk (5), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (67), Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 690th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 31 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 691st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Updated information is available about Oregon’s 689th COVID-19 death. He was originally identified as a Multnomah county resident but was later identified as a Clackamas county resident. Death totals by county are updated to reflect this change.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.