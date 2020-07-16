COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 249, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, July 16, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 13,509.
The new cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (8), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (3), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (17), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (108), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (50), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (76), and Yamhill (3).
Thursday’s case count is the highest since the onset of the pandemic. The rise in cases is attributed to the spread of COVID-19 from social gatherings and sporadic spread. Worksite outbreaks and long-term care facility outbreaks also are contributing cases to the daily count.
Since Oregon began reopening, OHA has seen outbreaks when people get together to celebrate with family and friends. Some examples include graduations, birthdays, weddings, and holidays.
COVID-19 is spreading more among social activities involving groups of younger people. OHA has recorded outbreaks linked to exercise classes, a fraternity party, and a bachelor party.
While it is difficult not to celebrate these events as Oregonians have in the past, COVID-19 is spreading in our communities and people must think hard about altering daily routines that may put people at risk.
OHA recommends that everyone limit the size of gatherings, keep your distance, cover your faces, and find alternative ways for those who are vulnerable to participate.
Oregon’s 248th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 15, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 249th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 6 and died on July 13. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
The date of Oregon’s 244th death was reported inaccurately yesterday. Oregon’s 244th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 14, at St. Charles Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.