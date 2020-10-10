COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 599, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, Oct. 10, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 409 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 36,924. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (2), Clackamas (32), Columbia (2), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (24), Jefferson (3), Klamath (11), Lane (73), Lincoln (2), Linn (14), Malheur (12), Marion (50), Morrow (2), Multnomah (75), Polk (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Wasco (5), Washington (47) and Yamhill (11).
Oregon’s 598th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old male in Washington County who tested positive on August 10 and died on October 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 599th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old female in Washington County who tested positive on September 28 and died on October 9 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.