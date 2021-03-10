There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,305, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 306 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 158,291.
Weekly cases and hospitalizations decline, but deaths rise
The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows decreases in daily cases and hospitalizations from the previous week. Weekly reported deaths were higher.
OHA reported 1,729 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of March 1 through March 7 — a 35% decrease from the previous week.
New COVID-19 related hospitalizations also dropped from 164 to 139, which is a 15% decline from last week and the lowest weekly total in five months.
Reported COVID-19 related deaths increased to 86, up from 57 last week.
There were 129,442 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Feb. 28 through March 6 — a 7% increase from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests was 2.8%, which represents the lowest percentage since Oregon adopted the test-based method in mid-November.
People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 41% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-19 related deaths.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 24,924 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,204,418 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,542,635 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 122, which is 12 fewer than day prior. There are 22 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is nine fewer than Tuesday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (17), Douglas (12), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (17), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Umatilla (6), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,304th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 8 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,305th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 15 and died on March 8 Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.