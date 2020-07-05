COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 215, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 10,230.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (3), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 214th COVID-19 death is 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 2, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 215th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 11 and died on July 3, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
More information is known about Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death. She is an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 1, at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Technical issues prevented negative test results from being processed and reported Saturday; those results were processed into the database yesterday.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.