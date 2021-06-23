There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,759 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 233 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 207,333.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 8,306 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 10,112 doses per day.
As of today, 2,360,737 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,115,776 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 38,143. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 155, which is nine more than day prior. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,039, which is an 11.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 155.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (4), Clackamas (14), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (6), Lane (13), Lincoln (3), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wasco (10), Washington (12), Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2758th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old woman from Lane county who tested positive on June 20 and died on June 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2759th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on May 30 and died on June 20 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.