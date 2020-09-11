COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 499, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday, Sept. 11, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday bringing the state total to 28,865.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (6), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Linn (3), Malheur (27), Marion (36), Morrow (2), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (17), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 498th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Sept. 10 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 499th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 1 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Stay safe from wildfire smoke
With wildfire smoke creating unsafe air quality conditions, please remember to follow these tips to protect yourself and your family: stay indoors as much as possible, limit activity outdoors, if you have heart or lung disease or respiratory illnesses such as asthma, follow your health care provider’s advice about prevention and treatment of symptoms. Reduce other sources of smoke, such as cigarette smoking and wood-burning stoves, for example. Check current air quality conditions. Go to http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/ to find the current air quality and wildfire smoke resources. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water. Remember that cloth masks and face coverings do not protect you from wildfire smoke, they do offer protection against COVID-19. N95 respirators may offer some protection if properly fit tested and worn. Otherwise, they may create a false sense of security. N95s are not available in children’s sizes.
Learn more about the dangers of wildfire smoke and how you can stay safe by visiting healthoregon.org/wildfires.