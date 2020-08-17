The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 388, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, Aug. 17, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 192 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 23,451.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (11), Marion (30), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (23), and Yamhill (4).
OHA to report on PPE supply in hospitals
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 18, OHA will begin reporting on supplies and inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals and medical facilities across Oregon.
The information will be published as part of the hospital capacity report issued every week. Gathering and reporting this information will ensure there is sufficient supply of this critically important equipment.
Examples of PPE include respirators, surgical masks, gloves, gowns and face shields.