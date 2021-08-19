Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PORTLAND — There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,975, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,971 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the state total to 250,835.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 10,674 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered 2,740,551 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,817,898 first and second doses of Moderna and 191,863 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 845, which is 12 more than day prior. There are 224 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which are two more than day prior.
As of this morning, there are 41 available adult ICU beds out of 667 total (6% availability) and 310 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,182 (7% availability).
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (14), Benton (14), Clackamas (269), Clatsop (26), Columbia (25), Coos (38), Crook (12), Curry (34), Deschutes (171), Douglas (238), Gilliam (4), Grant (9), Harney (4), Hood River (11), Jackson (345), Jefferson (15), Josephine (188), Klamath (53), Lake (1), Lane (319), Lincoln (57), Linn (82), Malheur (23), Marion (218), Morrow (22), Multnomah (225), Polk (67), Sherman (5), Tillamook (44), Umatilla (70), Union (64), Wallowa (16), Wasco (17), Washington (207) and Yamhill (64).