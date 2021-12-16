There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,527, Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
OHA reported 909 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the state total to 404,229.
OHA releases new vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, found that 69.8% of the 4,983 reported COVID-19 cases between Dec. 5 through Oct. 11, occurred in people who were unvaccinated.
There were 1,507 breakthrough cases, accounting for 30.2% of all cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 389, which is nine more than day prior. There are 96 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.
There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 694 total (8% availability) and 239 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,136 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 28,283 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 15. Of that total, 1,770 were initial doses, 1,564 were second doses and 9,738 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 13,172 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 15.
The seven-day running average is now 21,513 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,673,741 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 138,188 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,403,152 doses of Moderna and 251,514 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,006,825 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,735,236 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (15), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (17), Columbia (11), Coos (29), Crook (5), Curry (4), Deschutes (60), Douglas (25), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (10), Lake (1), Lane (65), Lincoln (16), Linn (36), Malheur (2), Marion (76), Morrow (3), Multnomah (133), Polk (28), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (14), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (121), and Yamhill (26).