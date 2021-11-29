There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,161, Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
OHA also reported 1,054 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 391,099.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 404, which is eight more than Monday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three more than day prior.
There are 52 available adult ICU beds out of 687 total (8% availability) and 317 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,118 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 17,408 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 29.
The seven-day running average is now 13,576 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,510,467 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 66,421 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,254,066 doses of Moderna and 243,152 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,946,263 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,658,165 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (55), Clatsop (6), Columbia (12), Coos (64), Crook (19), Curry (9), Deschutes (97), Douglas (52), Harney (5), Hood River (18), Jackson (73), Jefferson (10), Josephine (14), Klamath (50), Lake (12), Lane (79), Lincoln (14), Linn (30), Malheur (4), Marion (65), Morrow (4), Multnomah (121), Polk (50), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (28), Union (2), Wallowa (3), Wasco (12), Washington (77) and Yamhill (45).
Oregon’s 5,143rd COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Aug. 11 and died Oct. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,144th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Nov. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,145th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,146th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 27 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,147th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,148th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,149th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive November 9 and died November 24 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,150th COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old man from Douglas County who first became symptomatic Nov. 22 and died Nov. 25 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,151st COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 29 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,152nd COVID-19 related death is a 46-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,153rd COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 14 and died Nov. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,154th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,155th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Sept. 23 and died Nov. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,156th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Nov. 20 and died Nov. 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,157th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 17 and died Nov. 27 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,158th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 28 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,159th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Nov. 23 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,160th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Nov. 3 and died Nov. 27 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,161st COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Lane County who died Sept. 23 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,349th death, a 43-year-old woman from Umatilla County who first became symptomatic Sept. 24 and died Oct. 22 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital. She had underlying conditions. She was originally reported as a male and unknown location of death. This person was originally reported as having died Sept. 4.