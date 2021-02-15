There were no COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Monday, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,137, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
OHA also reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 150,464.
Note: Case and electronic laboratory result counts are lower than anticipated Monday. This is likely related to the winter weather event and hazardous travel conditions.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 6,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 683,887 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 210, which is three fewer than Sunday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Sunday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (13), Harney (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lake (5), Lane (26), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (23), Polk (3), Umatilla (3), Union (5), Washington (30), Yamhill (6).