Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
COVID-Klamath

4-08 covid-19

There were no COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Monday, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,137, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

OHA also reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 150,464.

Note: Case and electronic laboratory result counts are lower than anticipated Monday. This is likely related to the winter weather event and hazardous travel conditions.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Monday, OHA reported that 6,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 683,887 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 210, which is three fewer than Sunday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Sunday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (13), Harney (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lake (5), Lane (26), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (23), Polk (3), Umatilla (3), Union (5), Washington (30), Yamhill (6).

Tags