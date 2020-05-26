The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 148, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 18 new confirmed cases and one new presumptive case of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 3,967. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Crook (1), Marion (5), Multnomah (7), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).
Due to data reconciliation, one presumptive case in Josephine County had updated information and their case status was changed to not a case to reflect the new information. Due to data reconciliation, one case originally reported in the 30-39 age group and one case originally reported in the 70-79 age group were determined not to be cases.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day, at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Starting Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority is releasing two new tableau dashboards, which will be posted to Tableau Public alongside the original Oregon COVID-19 Case and Testing Counts Statewide dashboard.
One of these dashboards will present information on testing and case outcomes at the county level replicating in downloadable form data presently available on the OHA website. The other new dashboard will present statewide data on case demographics, hospitalizations and deaths, also replicating data available on the OHA website but including data that had been available only in the OHA COVID-19 Weekly Report previously.