The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 215, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 6, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 168 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 10,395. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (10), Marion (16), Morrow (4), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Wasco (3), Washington (34).
OHA released its Weekly Testing Summary Monday, which showed that for the week of 6/28-7/5, 39,914 tests were conducted. Of those tests 5.3 percent were positive. Oregon’s number of tests performed has been steadily increasing, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly since late May. This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening. Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases.