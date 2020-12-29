PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed 16 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,449, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 713 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 111,227.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA is providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.
Yesterday, 4,356 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 25,972. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
There are 527 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 12 more than yesterday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than yesterday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (25), Benton (7), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (6), Coos (26), Crook (1), Deschutes (39), Douglas (6), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (36), Jefferson (4), Josephine (15), Klamath (12), Lake (4), Lane (60), Lincoln (12), Linn (22), Malheur (12), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (105), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (26), Union (6), Wasco (6), Washington (60), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 1,434th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 27 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,435th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,436th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 27 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,437th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,438th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,439th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 24 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,440th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Dec. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,441st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,442nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,443rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,444th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,445th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,446th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 11 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,447th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,448th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,449th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Dec. 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions