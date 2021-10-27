PORTLAND — There are 16 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,334, Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,360 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 362,561.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 554, which is 12 more than day prior. There are 126 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Tuesday.
There are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 692 total (7% availability) and 247 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,144 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 20,275 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 26.
Oregon has now administered 3,252,076 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,952,169 doses of Moderna and 225,440 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,804,267 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,589,267 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (7), Columbia (11), Coos (22), Crook (18), Curry (2), Deschutes (140), Douglas (60), Gilliam (3), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (51), Jefferson (13), Josephine (27), Klamath (48), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (86), Malheur (17), Marion (147), Morrow (5), Multnomah (165), Polk (38), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (50), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (110) and Yamhill (48).
Oregon’s 4,319th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 29 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,320th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,321st COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 22 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,322nd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Oct. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,323rd COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,324th COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,325th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,326th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,327th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,328th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Oct. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,329th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,330th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,331st COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,332nd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,333rd COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,334th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 26 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.