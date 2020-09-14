PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 511, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 151 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 29,484.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Jackson (4), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Malheur (13), Marion (11), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 510th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 13, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 511th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 20. More details about her death are pending. She had underlying conditions.
TESTING NOTE: Wildfires and hazardous air conditions have affected COVID-19 testing in Oregon. Over the past several days statewide testing numbers appear to have dipped. This is a lagging data point as tests are often reported several days after specimen collection. However, due to widespread hazardous conditions, people seeking testing may have declined.