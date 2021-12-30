There are 15 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,655, Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
OHA reported 2,948 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the state total to 421,263.
COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 6,993 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Dec.19 to Dec. 25.
Of those cases, 4,426, or 63.3% were unvaccinated people and 2,567 or 36.7% were vaccine breakthrough cases.
To date, 4.3% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.2% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 440, which is 21 more than yesterday. There are 93 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than yesterday.
There are 50 available adult ICU beds out of 650 total (8% availability) and 265 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,128 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 11,777 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 29.
The seven-day running average is now 13,136 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,799,096 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 163,941 doses of Pfizer Pediatric, 2,501,486 doses of Moderna and 255,954 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,048,627 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,766,755 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (61), Clackamas (269), Clatsop (12), Columbia (15), Coos (39), Crook (26), Curry (11), Deschutes (286), Douglas (57), Gilliam (1), Grant (9), Harney (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (185), Jefferson (12), Josephine (48), Klamath (35), Lake (2), Lane (244), Lincoln (37), Linn (75), Malheur (24), Marion (148), Morrow (6), Multnomah (641), Polk (39), Sherman (3), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (121), Union (11), Wallowa (5), Wasco (10), Washington (418) and Yamhill (58).
Oregon’s 5,641st COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 7 and died Nov. 18 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,642nd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 12 and died Dec. 28 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,643rd COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,644th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive Dec. 20 and died Dec. 27. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,645th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Nov. 21. Date of death and place of death are being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,646th COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Dec. 26 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,647th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 15 and died Dec. 24 at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,648th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 26 and died Dec. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Oregon’s 5,649th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive Dec. 29 and died Dec. 29. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,650th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Dec. 20 and died Dec. 28 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,651st COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 27 and died Dec. 12. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,652nd COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 23 and died Dec. 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,653rd COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,654th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Dec. 12 and died Dec. 28 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,655th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Dec. 16 and died Dec. 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.