Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
There are 15 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,964, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,941 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 245,758.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 6,439 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
As of Tuesday, 2,557,489 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,354,372 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 838, which is 86 more than day prior. There are 222 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 16 more than Monday.
As of Tuesday, there were 66 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (10% availability) and 275 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,142 (6.6% availability).
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (29), Clackamas (151), Clatsop (36), Columbia (71), Coos (76), Crook (27), Curry (8), Deschutes (94), Douglas (300), Gilliam (6), Harney (14), Hood River (12), Jackson (247), Jefferson (11), Josephine (110), Klamath (52), Lane (253), Lincoln (42), Linn (110), Malheur (39), Marion (363), Morrow (11), Multnomah (145), Polk (43), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (84), Union (40), Wallowa (4), Wasco (25), Washington (420) and Yamhill (88).