There are 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,949 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 4,396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 242,843.
The 4,396 cases reported today include new infections recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Aug. 13-15.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 3,013 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 5,923 doses per day.
As of Monday, 2,553,384 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,351,758 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 752, which is nine more than day prior. There are 206 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 11 more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (54), Clackamas (296), Clatsop (73), Columbia (19), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (136), Deschutes (355), Douglas (350), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (542), Jefferson (30), Josephine (363), Klamath (15), Lane (567), Lincoln (35), Linn (178), Malheur (17), Marion (163), Morrow (13), Multnomah (504), Polk (46), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (109), Union (39), Wallowa (11), Wasco (22), Washington (166), Yamhill (103).
Oregon’s 2,936th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 7 and died on August 14 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,937th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,938th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 29 and died on August 12 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,939th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,940th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 11. Location of COVID-19 death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,941st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,942nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 13 and died on August 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,943rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,944th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 12 at St Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,945th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,946th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,947th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 11 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,948th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,949th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 10 and died on August 12 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.