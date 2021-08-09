There are 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,903, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 3,229 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 230,103.
The 3,229 cases reported today include new infections recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 8.
OHA working with county and hospital officials on outbreak linked to Medford hospital
OHA and Jackson County Public Health are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. Jackson County Public Health is collaborating with Asante to support the medical center as they respond to the outbreak.
Cases have been identified among residents of Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.
Last week, Asante reported a significant increase in cases from multiple departments, leading OHA to consolidate the departmental outbreaks. As of today, OHA is aware of 61 cases associated with the ongoing outbreak at the medical center in Medford.
A sample of the cases was sequenced and all were identified as the Delta variant.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 3,054 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 5,255 doses per day.
As of today, 2,522,845 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,333,670 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 575, which is 21 more than Sunday. There are 148 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (55), Clackamas (254), Clatsop (55), Columbia (18), Coos (46), Crook (13), Curry (7), Deschutes (240), Douglas (278), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (15), Jackson (49), Jefferson (21), Josephine (239), Klamath (25), Lane (624), Lincoln (17), Linn (152), Malheur (7), Marion (113), Morrow (26), Multnomah (538), Polk (25), Sherman (2), Tillamook (79), Umatilla (85), Union (47), Wallowa (7), Wasco (32), Washington (106) and Yamhill (44).
Oregon’s 2,890th COVID-19 associated death is a 79-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 6 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,891st COVID-19 associated death is a 61-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 5 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,892nd COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 6 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,893rd COVID-19 associated death is a 59-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 7 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,894th COVID-19 associated death is an 83-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 5 and died on Aug. 6 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,895th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 5 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,896th COVID-19 associated death is a 77-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 7 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,897th COVID-19 associated death is a 52-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 22 and died on Aug. 6 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,898th COVID-19 associated death is a 64-year-old man from Gilliam County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 7 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,899th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 3 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,900th COVID-19 associated death is a 64-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 21 and died on Aug. 4 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,901st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,902nd COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on March 3 and died on March 23 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,903rd COVID-19 associated death is a 76-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 5 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.