There are 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,044, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 555 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 148,475.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 16,427 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 9,686 doses were administered on Feb. 9 and 6,741 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 9.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 604,215 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 821,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 211, which is 15 fewer than day prior. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is unchanged from day prior.
Weekly COVID-19 data and outbreak reports
The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 weekly data report shows sharp decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week.
OHA reported 4,049 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb.1 through Sunday, Feb. 6 — a 15% decrease from last week and the lowest weekly total in three months.
New COVID-19 related hospitalizations similarly fell sharply from 251 to 230 — an 8% decline from the previous week.
COVID-19 related deaths also decreased to 66 — the lowest weekly total since mid-November.
There were 112,226 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, which represents a 6% drop from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests was 4.2%, down from 5.4% the previous week. That’s the lowest percentage of weekly positive tests since Oregon implemented its test-based method in mid-November.
People age 20 to 49 still account for more than half of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76% of deaths associated with the virus.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (15), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Coos (15), Crook (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (53), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (25), Jefferson (13), Josephine (18), Klamath (6), Lake (6), Lane (40), Linn (9), Marion (44), Morrow (1), Multnomah (116), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (9), Union (5), Wasco (3), Washington (53) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,043rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,044th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.