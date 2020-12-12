COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 1,150, Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, Dec. 12, according to a news release.
OHA reported 1,440 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 92,839. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (37), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (8), Columbia (4), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (5), Deschutes (58), Douglas (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (65), Jefferson (24), Josephine (43), Klamath (47), Lake (4), Lane (109), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (13), Marion (134), Morrow (5), Multnomah (307), Polk (20), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (36), Union (18), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (256), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (32).
Oregon's 858th and 954th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Nov. 25 and Dec. 3, are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly. OHA regrets this error.
Oregon's 1,138th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Dec. 9 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,139th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Nov. 2 at home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,140th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,141st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 5 and died Dec. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,142nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center-RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,143rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 6 at home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,144th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Dec. 10 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,145th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 28 and died Dec. 4 at home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,146th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 8 at home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,147th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 10 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,148th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive Nov. 29 and died Dec. 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,149th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Dec. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,150th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive Dec. 9 and died Dec. 10. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.