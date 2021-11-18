There are 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,886, Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday
OHA also reported 1,160 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the state total to 382,990.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, found that 74.5% of the 5,924 reported COVID-19 cases between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 occurred in unvaccinated people. There were 1,508 breakthrough cases, accounting for 25.5% of all cases.
To date, 4.5% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.
Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 419, which is eight fewer than day prior. There are 104 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than day prior.
There are 65 available adult ICU beds out of 689 total (9% availability) and 252 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,123 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 25,900 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 17. Of that total, 3,608 were initial doses, 734 were second doses and 9,809 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 11,657 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 17.
The seven-day running average is now 17,986 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,424,408 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 40,088 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,157,863 doses of Moderna and 237,531 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,896,414 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,639,902 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (20), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (9), Columbia (12), Coos (15), Crook (13), Curry (6), Deschutes (127), Douglas (72), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (10), Josephine (29), Klamath (20), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (66), Malheur (11), Marion (116), Morrow (8), Multnomah (141), Polk (27), Sherman (3), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (16), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), Washington (110) and Yamhill (26).
Oregon’s 4,874th COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,875th COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 16 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,876th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 17 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,877th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on April 3 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,878th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Curry County who died on Aug. 13 at Curry Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,879th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Curry County who died on Aug. 5 at Curry Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,880th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 16 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,881st COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 12 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,882nd COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 16 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,883rd COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Oct. 13 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,884th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Washington County who died on Sept. 22 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,885th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died on Nov. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,886th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 17 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.