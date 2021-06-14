There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, the state’s death toll remains at 2,730 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 127 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 205,154.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 11,430 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 16,766 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,382,590 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,674,408 first and second doses of Moderna and 156,692 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,323,460 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,038,610 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 71,522.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 174, which is 11 more than day prior. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is seven more than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,175, which is an 22.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (5), Columbia (2), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Harney (9), Josephine (3), Lane (5), Linn (13), Morrow (2), Multnomah (30), Union (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (3).