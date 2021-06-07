There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,694, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 125 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 203,374.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 14,268 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 14,545 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,293,598 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,641,377 first and second doses of Moderna and 150,091 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,939,623 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,286,813 who have had at least one dose. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 106,671. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA website.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 206, which is eight more than Sunday. There are 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is eight fewer than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,512, which is a 16.9% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 238.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Harney (2), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (4), Lane (14), Linn (6), Morrow (2), Multnomah (37), Polk (2), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (2), Yamhill (10).