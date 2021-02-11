There are 12 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,056, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday
Oregon Health Authority also reported 621 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 149,082.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 19,695 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 623,909 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 884,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 209, which is two fewer than Wednesday. There are 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (35), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (11), Coos (17), Crook (11), Curry (4), Deschutes (26), Douglas (46), Grant (1), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (16), Josephine (14), Klamath (6), Lake (10), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (23), Malheur (1), Marion (32), Morrow (6), Multnomah (77), Polk (17), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (27), Union (5), Wallowa (4), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (24).
Oregon’s 2,045th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Feb. 6 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,046th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,047th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Jan. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,048th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 1 and died on Feb. 7 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,049th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,050th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,051st COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 9 and died on Feb. 10 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,052nd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 4 and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,053rd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,054th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Feb. 6 in Portland. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,055th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Feb. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,056th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Jefferson County who died on Dec. 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had no underlying conditions.