There are 12 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,295, Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,293 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 359,733.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 571, which is 41 more than day prior. There are 123 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than day Sunday.
There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 273 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,130 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 8,359 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 25.
The seven-day running average is now 8,786 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,242,869 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,945,807 doses of Moderna and 224,979 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 2,802,033 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,586,897 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (53), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (8), Columbia (34), Coos (42), Crook (21), Curry (7), Deschutes (231), Douglas (79), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (5), Hood River (19), Jackson (108), Jefferson (38), Josephine (46), Klamath (61), Lake (9), Lane (203), Lincoln (43), Linn (150), Malheur (16), Marion (187), Morrow (7), Multnomah (329), Polk (31), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (32), Union (17), Wasco (24), Wallowa (7), Washington (223) and Yamhill (40).
Oregon reports 961 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 22, 509 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 23 and 823 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 24.
Oregon’s 2,768th and 2,518th COVID-19 related deaths, reported on June 29 and May 7 respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, we are renumbering our reports to start with 4,284 today.
Oregon’s 4,284th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,285th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Oct. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,286th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 21. Location of COVID-19 related death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,287th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 15 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,288th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 17 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,289th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,290th COVID-19 related death is a 102-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Oct. 16 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,291st COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 19. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,292nd COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,293rd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,294th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,295th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 23 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.