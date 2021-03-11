There are 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,316, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 367 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 158,644.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 30,653 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,235,071 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,562,835 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 121, which is one fewer than day prior. There are 24 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (14), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (23), Douglas (21), Grant (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (8), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (30), Multnomah (62), Polk (7), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (13), Union (12), Wasco (4), Washington (38) and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 2,313th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Polk County who died on Feb. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,314th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,315th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,316th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on March 9 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.