PORTLAND — There are 11 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,666, Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
OHA reported 9,701 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 430,931.
The 11 new deaths and 9,701 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the four-day period between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. It includes the largest single-day total of newly identified cases reported to public health, with 3,534 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 498, which is 36 more than day prior. There are 104 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than Sunday.
There are 60 available adult ICU beds out of 656 total (9% availability) and 232 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,066 (6% availability.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 2,847 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 2.
The seven-day running average is now 9,493 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,818,751 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 167,900 doses of Pfizer Pediatric, 2,515,849 doses of Moderna and 256,926 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 3,055,660 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,771,957 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (243), Clackamas (1057), Clatsop (50), Columbia (58), Coos (44), Crook (22), Curry (27), Deschutes (881), Douglas (119), Gilliam (5), Grant (3), Harney (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (572), Jefferson (71), Josephine (161), Klamath (27), Lane (696), Lincoln (96), Linn (280), Malheur (11), Marion (231), Morrow (16), Multnomah (2565), Polk (66), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (61), Union (41), Wallowa (6), Wasco (21), Washington (2079), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (91)
Oregon reports 3,534 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30, 2,246 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 31, 1,763 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 1, and 2,158 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 2.
Oregon’s 5,656th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,657th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 20 and died Dec. 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,658th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 30 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,659th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 24 and died Dec. 30 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,660th COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 22 and died Dec. 24 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,661st COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 15 and died Dec. 16 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,662nd COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,663rd COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Dec. 31 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,664th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Dec. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,665th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,666th COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 29 and died Dec. 30 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,559th death, a 71-year-old-woman from Jackson County. She was originally reported as a Klamath County case.