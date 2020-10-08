COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 594, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Oct. 8, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 484 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 36,116.
This is the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic in Oregon.
A large workplace outbreak in Klamath County — 59 cases — contributes to the high number. The remainder of the 484 new cases reported today are being investigated so it is too soon to know the sources of the increase.
The recent increase in cases reported in the OHA Weekly Report yesterday indicated that most cases continue to be traced to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, workplaces and social gatherings.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (31), Columbia (8), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (9), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (11), Josephine (2), Klamath (44), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Linn (20), Malheur (16), Marion (31), Morrow (5), Multnomah (82), Polk (5), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 584th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept.18 and died on Oct. 6 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 585th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 7 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 586th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 7 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 587th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 588th COVID-19 death is a 103-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 26 and died on Oct. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 589th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 6 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 590th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 591st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept.18 and died on Oct. 2 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 592nd COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 3 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 593rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on May 9 and died on Aug. 26 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 594th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 7 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
COVID-19 workplace outbreak at 59 cases
An outbreak of 59 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Planasa Oregon Operations LLC in Klamath County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.
The outbreak investigation started on Oct. 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
Due to a delay in reporting, 40 cases from today's daily case count for Klamath County have been added to case counts for the week ending Oct. 3. Twelve additional cases that were originally reported in a different jurisdiction were transferred to Klamath County. All 52 cases will be added to the week ending Oct. 3 in order to be counted toward the county’s school reopening metrics. The delay in reporting resulted from initial uncertainty about the location of the worksite where many of the cases were employed.