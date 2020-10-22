COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 646, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 373 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 40,810.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (6), Deschutes (13), Douglas (8), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (3), Lane (29), Linn (6), Malheur (18), Marion (37), Multnomah (81), Polk (3), Umatilla (13), Union (6), Wasco (10), Washington (59), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 636th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 18, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 637th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Oct. 13, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 638th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept.15 and died on Oct. 6, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 639th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 11, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 640th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 4. Presence of underlying conditions and place of death are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 641st COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 20, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 642nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 643rd COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 19, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 644th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept.16 and died on Oct. 17, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 645th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 17, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 646th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 18, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.