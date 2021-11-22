PORTLAND — There are 103 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,017, Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
OHA also reported 1,753 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 385,790.
The 103 new deaths and 1,753 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Nov. 19, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 395, which is eight fewer than day prior. There are 86 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than day prior.
There are 74 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (11% availability) and 354 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,043 (9% availability).
Note: Do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 9,318 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 21.
The seven-day running average is now 17,432 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,509,153 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 52,333 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,191,807 doses of Moderna and 239,248 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,917,617 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,645,458 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (29), Clackamas (204), Clatsop (12), Columbia (35), Coos (29), Crook (10), Curry (4), Deschutes (190), Douglas (58), Harney (6), Hood River (9), Jackson (105), Jefferson (17), Josephine (38), Klamath (19), Lake (2), Lane (145), Lincoln (53), Linn (99), Malheur (2), Marion (123), Morrow (10), Multnomah (288), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (16), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (168), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (33).
Oregon reports 921 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 19, 540 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 20, and 292 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 21.