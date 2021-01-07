PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,568, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 867 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 121,085.
Today’s case count is lower than anticipated because of technical issues.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday OHA recorded 5,249 doses of vaccine administered — including 995 second doses — raising the state’s total number of doses administered to 66,920. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 3,429 doses administered yesterday, as well as 1,820 doses administered on prior days that had not been recorded. OHA’s daily media updates provide information that is preliminary and subject to change. The OHA’s dashboards provide more updated vaccination data.
All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
To date, 250,100 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 462, which is 18 fewer than Wednesday. There are 91 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 29 fewer than Wednesday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (30), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (7), Crook (15), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (71), Jefferson (20), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lake (10), Lane (76), Lincoln (7), Linn (33), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (3), Multnomah (17), Polk (27), Sherman (10), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (159), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (33) and Yamhill (34).