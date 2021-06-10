There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,726, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 370 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 204,291.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 27,113 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The 7-day running average is now 15,761 doses per day. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 93,234.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 173, which is nine more than day prior. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five more than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,328, which is a 22.3% decrease from the previous seven days.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (2), Crook (11), Deschutes (85), Douglas (17), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (10), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Multnomah (59), Polk (7), Umatilla (8), Union (1), Washington (22) and Yamhill (4).