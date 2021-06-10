Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,726, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 370 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 204,291.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Thursday, OHA reported that 27,113 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

The 7-day running average is now 15,761 doses per day. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 93,234.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 173, which is nine more than day prior. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five more than day prior.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,328, which is a 22.3% decrease from the previous seven days.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (2), Crook (11), Deschutes (85), Douglas (17), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (10), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Multnomah (59), Polk (7), Umatilla (8), Union (1), Washington (22) and Yamhill (4).

