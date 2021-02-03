Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There were 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Wednesday raising the state’s death toll to 1,991, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 649 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 144,605.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Wednesday, OHA reported that 17,720 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 12,173 doses were administered on Feb. 2 and 5,547 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 2.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 471,966 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 706,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 266, which is four more than Tuesday. There are 63 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.

COVID-19 variant tracking

Starting Wednesday, OHA will report on the number of people in Oregon with confirmed variant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Oregon’s COVID-19 Update dashboard.

New SARS-CoV-2 variants have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic, and information about the characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (32), Clackamas (40), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (20), Douglas (19), Harney (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (7), Josephine (22), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (91), Lincoln (8), Linn (21), Malheur (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (26), Umatilla (31), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (62) and Yamhill (40).

Tags