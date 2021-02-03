There were 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Wednesday raising the state’s death toll to 1,991, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 649 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 144,605.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 17,720 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 12,173 doses were administered on Feb. 2 and 5,547 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 2.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 471,966 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 706,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 266, which is four more than Tuesday. There are 63 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.
COVID-19 variant tracking
Starting Wednesday, OHA will report on the number of people in Oregon with confirmed variant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Oregon’s COVID-19 Update dashboard.
New SARS-CoV-2 variants have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic, and information about the characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (32), Clackamas (40), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (20), Douglas (19), Harney (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (7), Josephine (22), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (91), Lincoln (8), Linn (21), Malheur (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (26), Umatilla (31), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (62) and Yamhill (40).