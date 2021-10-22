PORTLAND — There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,284, Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
OHA also reported 1,517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 357,526.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 537, which is 30 fewer than day prior. There are 128 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than day prior.
There are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 703 total (6% availability) and 280 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,097 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 13,526 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 21.
The seven-day running average is now 9,133 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,219,167 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,937,297 doses of Moderna and 224,324 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,796,331 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,583,129 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (28), Clackamas (119), Clatsop (12), Columbia (29), Coos (25), Crook (44), Curry (6), Deschutes (126), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (8), Jackson (80), Jefferson (36), Josephine (36), Klamath (54), Lake (15), Lane (120), Lincoln (19), Linn (134), Malheur (20), Marion (118), Morrow (6), Multnomah (153), Polk (37), Sherman (2), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (42), Union (11), Wasco (14), Washington (110), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (41).
Oregon’s 4,146th COVID-19-related death, reported on Oct. 15, was determined to have been an out-of-state resident. Because of this update, OHA is renumbering the reported deaths, starting with 4,275 today.
Oregon’s 4,275th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 19. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,276th COVID-19-related death is a 50-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 1. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,277th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,278th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 20 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,279th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 20 at Harney District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,280th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and on died Oct. 16 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,281th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Oct. 16 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,282nd COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 20 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,283rd COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,284th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 20 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.