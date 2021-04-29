There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,491, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 928 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 183,830.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 39,560 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 35,429 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,564,698 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,274,713 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,723 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,229,497 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,794,112 who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 339, which is 13 more than day prior. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is seven more than Wednesday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,174, which is a 30.4% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 339.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (93), Clatsop (13), Columbia (9), Coos (3), Crook (10), Curry (3), Deschutes (125), Douglas (17), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (32), Jefferson (15), Josephine (23), Klamath (24), Lake (4), Lane (60), Lincoln (2), Linn (44), Malheur (3), Marion (81),Morrow (2), Multnomah (177), Polk (14), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (5), Wallowa (3), Wasco (6), Washington (109) and Yamhill (17).
Oregon’s 2,491st death is an 88-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 27 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.