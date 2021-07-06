There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 2,782, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 85 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 209,494.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 1,707 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 1,233 doses were administered on July 5 and 474 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 5.
The seven-day running average is now 5,746 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,553,609 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,748,032 first and second doses of Moderna and 171,120 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 125, which is 15 fewer than day prior. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Monday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (11), Jackson (13), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (9), Linn (5), Multnomah (22), Sherman (1), Union (1) and Wasco (1).
Note: Oregon reports 66 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on July 4, 123 new confirmed and presumptive cases on July 3 and 189 new confirmed and presumptive cases on July 2. OHA is no longer providing county level data for weekends or holiday weekend periods.
Oregon’s 2,782nd death is a 63-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 23 and died on June 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.