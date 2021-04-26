There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,486, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 630 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 181,321.
OHA announces changes to COVID-19 quarantine guidelines
With the new surge of daily cases and the sharp rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, the Oregon Health Authority is recommending that unvaccinated persons who have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days.
Previously, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OHA had advised that a 10-day quarantine or a seven-day quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test were acceptable alternatives. However, a 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others.
People who have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks or longer since they received the final dose of their respective vaccine series and they do not have symptoms of COVID-19.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 27,077 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The 7-day running average is now 34,754 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,498,437 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,234,442 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,142 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,175,540 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,738,540 who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 319, which is 28 more than yesterday. There are 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 11 more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (3), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (55), Jefferson (2), Josephine (8), Lane (40), Lincoln (2), Linn (16), Marion (81), Multnomah (164), Polk (10), Tillamook (5), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (66) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,486th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on April 23 and died on April 24 at Mercy Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.