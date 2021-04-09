There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,440, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 560 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 169,338.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 53,121 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,108,731 doses of Pfizer, 993,824 doses of Moderna and 67,071 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 522,780 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,347,079 people who have had at least one dose.
To date, 1,363,635 doses of Pfizer, 1,215,300 doses of Moderna and 193,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 158, which is 10 fewer than day prior. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (3), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (51), Douglas (8), Grant (24), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (6), Josephine (18), Klamath (25), Lake (2), Lane (47), Lincoln (9), Linn (17), Malheur (2), Marion (33), Multnomah (97), Polk (11), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (83) and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 2,440th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on March 25 and died on April 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.